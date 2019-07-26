Taylor Swift Fans Think An Ariana Grande Collaboration Is Coming

A very specific choice of emoji just sent Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans into major theory mode: On Friday, Grande posted an Instagram pic of her wearing a white tulle dress, with a caption of a bow and arrow.
Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal — except, this week, Swift released a song called "The Archer," which she also teased with bow and arrow imagery in her music video for "You Need To Calm Down."
Shortly after the archery emoji post, Grande added a truly adorable photo of a cat, along with the words "excited and ily." Another message that points to notorious cat lady Swift?!?
That's where many a Swiftie and Arianator's minds went — especially after Grande cryptically deleted the initial tweet. (The pic is currently still live on Instagram.)
I swear to god if they collab, I will need a vacation to recover Bc I’ll hyperventilate so bad!— Satyam (@satyamsinghh) July 26, 2019
Also, so proud of these women supporting each other @ArianaGrande @taylorswift13 and not letting toxic men like Scooter affect them! ?? This made me so happy!! pic.twitter.com/v5Ggq82u8W
As epic as collaboration between Swift and Grande could be, it doesn't seem like this is what Grande is hinting at. A quick look at the tags on Grande's Instagram shows Givenchy is tagged, as is music video director Hannah Lux Davis and Alfredo Flores, who shot Grande's recent Vogue video and cover shoot.
Grande also shared other images from the same place, and Swift is not involved in any of them.
"i even wear @givenchyofficial in my videos," Grande wrote on Wednesday.
Still, just because Swift may not be involved, doesn't mean that Grande isn't teasing some sort of music project. She also tagged the Instagram account of Sweetener, her 2018 album, suggesting that perhaps this is a music video for one of the songs.
As for the archery emoji...maybe Grande is subtly sending Swift some love? Or maybe an emoji is just an emoji. We've reached out to Grande and Swift for comment.
