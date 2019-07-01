Ariana Grande Weighed In On The Scooter Braun & Taylor Swift Drama

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday to my manager who’s also family @scooterbraun. 🖤 i’m so grateful to work with you because you are truly the best but most importantly i’m grateful because u are a true, dear friend. we been thru some shit huh.... thank you for helping me push thru during incredibly trying times and for being a phenomenal human being. love and appreciate you way more than an instagram post can express but u already know. happy birthday, my g.