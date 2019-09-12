Cutting your hair is a vicious cycle. First, you’re nervous about taking the plunge, and when you finally do, your fresh cut takes some getting used to. But once the bad chick with the bob becomes familiar, you hit a slippery slope. There's an itch to go shorter and shorter, and it only intensifies as time goes on. Kim Kardashian-West is proof of this cycle.
The reality star, who is currently promoting the launch of her new shapewear line, appeared on The Today Show yesterday to discuss her undergarments. She also revealed a new sleek bob that fell right above her shoulders. During her interview with Hoda Kotb, Kardashian-West revealed that her stylist, Chris Appleton, chopped her hair before her appearance.
Afterward, the Skims founder took to Twitter to share that Appleton wanted to chop her bob even shorter. "BTW Chris wants to cut my hair another inch. Should we???" she asked her 61 million followers. Naturally, responses were mixed, with fans begging Kardashian-West to keep her hair as-is and others encouraging her to do you, boo — which she did.
The reality star arrived at the S by Serena Williams Runway Show in New York City with an inch of her previously shoulder-grazing bob missing. This time, her sleek cut landed just below her chin. The change, while subtle, proved to be an even edgier look for Kardashian-West. It isn't her first blunt-bob rodeo, though. Back in May, Appleton gave his famous client a similar cut that extended to the middle of her neck, but her most recent style is — by far — her shortest.
Kardashian-West isn't one to keep the same style for too long, so it's likely her extra-long brunette extensions will make an appearance in the coming days. But, if she's really feeling bold, we wouldn't be opposed to seeing her with an even shorter cut. A pixie, perhaps?
