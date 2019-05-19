Outside the home, the attitude towards Anne is different. As a Lister and a landowner, she's well known anyway. But her real fame comes much more from her exuberance and anachronistically masculine image. As visibly surprised as people are by Anne's actions – be it driving a horse and carriage, personally collecting rent for her vast estate from male tenants, or wearing a top hat and tails – she's not really challenged. Suranne Jones' Anne is well respected and commands attention without necessarily asking for it. She'll stand just a little too close to you as she speaks to you, will stare directly into your eyes for answers and won't think twice about telling you exactly what she thinks. Anne is wealthy, smart, charismatic and ambitious but there's a playful mischief behind her knowing smile. We're invited to be in on the joke, though, every time she turns to break the fourth wall Fleabag-style, raising a coy eyebrow before pursuing something consequential.