Is there anything that makes women more irrationally angry than hen parties? Surely not. No one appreciates being forced to spend money on flights to a destination they had no previous interest in visiting. And surely no one really enjoys an itinerary of organised fun that includes male life drawing and questionably shaped straws.
Instead, keep it classy and organise a staycation. Gather your best friends, pick up as many bottles of Prosecco as you can carry, and head away for a weekend to a house where no one has to play host. Whether you’re looking for a rural retreat or an urban escape, the wonder that is Airbnb has got you covered. To save you trawling the site in search of the perfect abode, we’ve rounded up a selection of suitable properties - click through to find yours.
