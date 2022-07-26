How To Get Through Wedding Season Without Losing All Your Friends

Remember your hen do allies? Seek them out before the ceremony and you’ll have someone to sit with. There’s plenty of small talk to be had with new faces too – what a lovely service, do you have enough confetti, how do you know the happy couple – which can lead to more interesting conversations over the wedding breakfast. Try to be your most adventurous self and if all else fails, remember you probably won’t see many of these people again. Tell them secrets, bust out your best dance moves and sneak out to the gardens for a breather if you need a break.