This Fairy-Tale Wedding Cake Is The Craziest We've Ever Seen

Natalie Gontcharova
Seriously, are you going to eat that gorgeous thing?
We thought we'd seen it all when it comes to wedding cakes, but we recently spotted this handcrafted-sugar-art concoction on Instagram that made us reevaluate what we thought we knew. The multi-tier tower, with painstakingly detailed spires, flowers, and cherubs, features some realistic bride-and-groom cake toppers — and what looks like a moat.
The cake was created by LeNovelle Cake and enjoyed by guests of a recent wedding at the Trans Luxury Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia. House of Photographers captured the celebration, hashtagged alternately #williamgracewedding and #thegrandbudapestwedding.

Straight out of a fairy tale.
The roses! The chapel! The lights! LeNovelle Cake called it a "see-through castle" and posted some up-close shots on its Instagram. Click "play" and marvel at all the details, which must have taken months to create.
The decor at the wedding was similarly enchanting.
The couple strolling through the grand entrance. All the twinkly lights made for quite the photo op.

The couple walked down the aisle surrounded by dramatic, tall flower arrangements. The bride wore a sparkly ball gown by Melta Tan with a princess-like train.

The bridal party was decked out in floor-length gowns and vests with bow ties.
We reached out to the couple and the cake baker and will update this post as more information becomes available.
