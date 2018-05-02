The Royal Wedding May Actually Be The Funniest Event Of The Year

We may not be getting a bank holiday for it, but it's hard not to be excited about the upcoming Royal Wedding. However, in case you need a little extra incentive to get in the mood, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are here to help you along. Or should I say: Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan are, the two characters debuted by the SNL alums in December ahead of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
Cord and Tish were tapped by Amazon and Funny Or Die to host the two-hour live event, much to the chagrin of those who weren't in on the joke. They never explained that they were two comedians doing characters, leading to one-star reviews of the broadcast like "Host were horrible. They were so annoying is I stopped watching. Such a shame" and "Aweful, unable to watch. Very disappointed. Going to HGTV."
Luckily, this hasn't deterred the comedians from reprising the roles, with Hosenbeck declaring, "This wedding is going to be a blast. There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined."
"Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince!" added Cattigan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Now I get to be front-row centre of this fairytale romance. I'll be crying all day!"
Ahead take a look at the characters' previous television appearances, as well as the official teaser for their royal debut.
