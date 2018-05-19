Story from Pop Culture

They Did It: Harry & Meghan Share First Royal Kiss

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
At the Royal Wedding, the entire world watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shared their first kiss as the newest royal couple, to the cheers of many. It was exciting to watch, because it wasn’t clear if the couple would share a public kiss, like Prince William and Kate did in an iconic image captured on a balcony at Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry and Markle weren’t on a balcony, but they were adorable.
Stepping out of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissed out on the steps. As befitting royal protocol, it wasn’t a lavish make-out affair; the couple just offered sweet lip pecks for the cameras. They gently held hands, ensuring that we all got to see their newly-exchanged wedding rings. And with that kiss, the deal was done — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are joined in wedded bliss.
Markle also showed off her sweet, simple bouquet, which was filled with flowers that Prince Harry reportedly picked himself from the Kensington Palace garden where he lives. People reports that the bouquet also includes forget-me-nots, in order to honor the memory of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who loved the flowers. And in royal tradition, Markle’s bouquet also includes myrtle sprigs, which represents love, according to the royal family’s Twitter account. The bouquet, and all of the flowers at the Royal Wedding, were designed by florist Philippa Craddock.
