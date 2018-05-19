The Breakout Star Of The Royal Wedding Was Bishop Michael Curry's Fire Speech

The world sat delighted with attention to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. Like any wedding ceremony, there were choir songs, exchange of vows, and prayers of well-wishes for the new couple. But the breakout star of the Royal Wedding was none other than the Chicago-based Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered an electrifying sermon about the power of love. You can see a video of his sermon below.
The Bishop Curry’s speech opened with a reading from Song of Songs, a book from the Old Testament. He then immediately moved into a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.” Bishop Curry delivered his speech with energy, masterful zest, and spoke passionately of love’s ability to transform the world.
He cited historical examples to complement his words. In a surprisingly political moment — a rarity for the royal family — Bishop Curry referenced slaves in the Antebellum South singing Psalms. “I am talking about some power. Real power. Power to change the world,” he said, of love. “If you don’t believe me, well, there were some old slaves in America’s Antebellum South who explained the dynamic power of love, and why it has the power to transform. They explained it this way. They sang a spiritual, even in the midst of their captivity. It’s the one that says there is a balm in Gilead—a healing balm.”
It was Bishop Curry’s fiery, passionate delivery that stole our hearts the most. At times ad-libbing and references modern-day conventions, like social media, he spoke fiercely about how love is “not selfish and self-centered. Love can be sacrificial and, in so doing, become redemptive.” Twitter lit up with reactions to his sermons, with many noting the bemused faces of the English wedding guests, many of whom presumably are unaccustomed to the spirit and zeal of African-American church sermons.
Fam, this preacher just made the Queen quicken.. I don't think she's used to such animated preaching.. Did u see her shoulders jumping just now like..... #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KiIioVp9zA— Acharich | Back from Wakanda ??? | #HNSV (@acharich) May 19, 2018
Zara Phillips is like “omg” - the Queen doesn’t understand what’s going on. Kate and Camilla are trying to hide giggles under their hats. Charles too. This is EXACTLY what the royal family needs ?? Everyone is stunned. This man is amaze.— Bel Trew (@Beltrew) May 19, 2018
I’m not going to lie, Rev Michael Curry’s enthusiastic address has had the press room in stitches (not to mention the congregation). Someone please send me a screen shot of Zara Phillips’ face....#royalwedding— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 19, 2018
And he is giving them a MESSAGE! Love is the Way! We might have the pass the plate twice in Windsor today!! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/Y6ZVWbgI5G— Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) May 19, 2018
After that sermon and that choir I bet there’s even some smoked paprika in the food at dinner #RoyalWedding— Ira (@ira) May 19, 2018
My mom is reciting "There is a balm in Gilead" with Rev. Curry.— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 19, 2018
They about to have church in St George's Chapel. #Preach?? #RoyalWedding2018 #OurBlackPrincess ?? pic.twitter.com/z0LzUCUmKY
