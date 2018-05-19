The Breakout Star Of The Royal Wedding Was Bishop Michael Curry's Fire Speech

Fam, this preacher just made the Queen quicken.. I don't think she's used to such animated preaching.. Did u see her shoulders jumping just now like..... #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KiIioVp9zA— Acharich | Back from Wakanda ??? | #HNSV (@acharich) May 19, 2018
Zara Phillips is like “omg” - the Queen doesn’t understand what’s going on. Kate and Camilla are trying to hide giggles under their hats. Charles too. This is EXACTLY what the royal family needs ?? Everyone is stunned. This man is amaze.— Bel Trew (@Beltrew) May 19, 2018
I’m not going to lie, Rev Michael Curry’s enthusiastic address has had the press room in stitches (not to mention the congregation). Someone please send me a screen shot of Zara Phillips’ face....#royalwedding— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 19, 2018
And he is giving them a MESSAGE! Love is the Way! We might have the pass the plate twice in Windsor today!! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/Y6ZVWbgI5G— Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) May 19, 2018
After that sermon and that choir I bet there’s even some smoked paprika in the food at dinner #RoyalWedding— Ira (@ira) May 19, 2018
My mom is reciting "There is a balm in Gilead" with Rev. Curry.— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 19, 2018
They about to have church in St George's Chapel. #Preach?? #RoyalWedding2018 #OurBlackPrincess ?? pic.twitter.com/z0LzUCUmKY