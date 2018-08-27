4 Black Female Athletes Whose Style Was Considered ‘Too Much’

While we may not hear about the catsuit again, this is just another instance where Williams, like many other Black female athletes, were made to feel they were doing too much. Like the controversies surrounding Williams' hair when it was beaded, she follows in the footsteps of women like Florence Griffith Joyner — a.k.a. Flo Jo — who brought as much glamour to track and field as she did speed, and Gail Devers, whose long nails were practically unheard of for the sport. That's why, ahead, we're celebrating a few Black women who didn't just break records, but did it in style.