In a press conference at the U.S. Open, Williams addressed the controversy, telling reporters that she had spoken to Giudicelli and that the two are friendly. She stressed that everything was okay on her end, though she didn't know exactly what he said. And then, with the grace and dry humor for which she is so beloved, Williams said, "I've since found other methods [for encouraging blood circulation], and when it comes to fashion you don't want to be a repeat offender. It will be awhile before this has to come up again."