Kate Middleton Rewore A Dress & Mask — & They Look Even Better Together

Apart from the whole Duchess thing, we like to think we’re not all that different from Kate Middleton . This was made easier when she was spotted on her way to a bakery on Tuesday in a dress and mask that she has worn in the past. (Granted, her trip Beigel Bake was part of a three-stop-tour of small businesses suffering due to the pandemic, but still...) For the occasion, Middleton chose a red-and-white floral Beulah London dress that she showcased during a Zoom call with Heads Together , an organization led by the Royal Foundation that’s working to change the conversation around mental health in the U.K., in May. Then, we only got a glimpse at the collared shirtdress. On Tuesday, the stunning long-sleeve design was on full display.