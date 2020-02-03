Brad Pitt Tried To Stir Up Royal Drama At The BAFTAs

Even though Brad Pitt couldn't attend the BAFTAs in person, he still made sure to stir up some trouble. Pitt was crowned Best Supporting Actor at the British award ceremony for his work in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and co-star Margot Robbie accepted the honor on his behalf. With her, she carried a speech written by the actor, which in addition to teasing the country for its recent exit from the European Union, also called out the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal drama that everyone's been talking about — in front of family members Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie says in a video of the speech. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best for the divorce settlement, blah blah blah.’"
While he did slip in some sincerity, including praising England's incredible acting community and thanking the people who made OUATIH possible, he ended the speech with a joke that made Robbie flee the stage.
"He's gonna name this Harry," she reads, referring to the award. "Because he's really excited about bringing it back to the states with him."
The camera of course then cut to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who gamely laughed even though the whole situation was probably a tiny bit uncomfortable. After all, apparently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement was a total bombshell.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they announced in a statement on social media last month. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Shortly after, however, the gang reached a resolution following a two-hour meeting, with the Queen releasing her own statement saying that while she was saddened to lose the couple as official members of the immediate royal family, she "respect[s] and understand[s] their wish to live a more independent life."
Although I now expect another two-hour family meeting to discuss what's to be done about all these jokes. Brad Pitt, I assume, will conference call in.
