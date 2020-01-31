The U.K. has been trying to resolve Brexit since 2016 when there was a vote, in which 52% of the country gave notice that they wanted out of the European Union. After both sides agreed to and ratified the Brexit deal, it was only a matter of letting Article 50, which kept the UK as part of the EU, run out. Brexit is happening now after years of push-backs and negotiations, with senior leaders in the EU finally agreeing and signing the deal recently.

