After A Two-Hour Family Meeting, The Queen, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reached An Agreement

In what sounds more like an episode of Succession than The Crown , the Royal Family reportedly finished up a two-hour meeting in which they hashed out the particulars of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties . The couple dropped a bombshell announcement last week, declaring their intentions to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom and become financially independent from the Crown. Initially, the Queen issued a statement that suggested things were not as definite as the couple made it seem, but now is more or less confirming everything.