Kate Middleton Just Lightened Her Hair With Creamy Bronde Color

Sometimes, the most impactful hair transformations are the subtle ones. Over the weekend, Kate Middleton appeared at a press event for the "Hold Still" portrait project with new, bronde highlights. The effect is a vibrant, low-maintenance look, just in time for winter.
The blended highlights brighten up Middleton's rich brunette base, a color technique she's been dabbling in over the summer and fall. According to Cosmopolitan, the Duchess of Cambridge has been adding honey tones to her hair and opting for some more informal hairstyles during quarantine. The new highlights, placed in a halo framing her face, maintain subtlety and have high impact through a Zoom screen.
Advertisement
Middleton’s lighter look was on full display this weekend as she thanked everyone in the United Kingdom who submitted portraits capturing how people have come together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Middleton first launched the Hold Still project in May; after 31,000 images were submitted, 100 were selected to be displayed in a virtual National Portrait Gallery exhibition, which just came to an end. "For me, the most powerful part of the project is that it has shown just how much people and communities have come together and how important we all are to each other," Middleton said at the closing event for the outdoor exhibition.
For years, we've grown accustomed to seeing Kate Middleton with her natural, chocolatey brunette tone. She's experimented with blonde highlights in the past, but her new dye job reminds us that she always has a way of switching things up expertly without the need for a drastic change. After all, not all notable quarantine hair transformations need to be of the pastel pink variety.
As the days grow shorter and the weather gets colder, we're pulling inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge's new look, which proves we don’t have to opt for traditional lowlights in the winter. In fact, November might be the perfect time to brighten things up.