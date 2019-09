Kate Middleton Is Giving Meghan Markle Fashion Advice

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry, we’ve watched former Suits actress Meghan Markle blossom. And honestly, we’re here for it. We were worried when she shut down her blog that Markle’s charming personal style would go with it. But she’s actually leaned into it even more, wearing relatable (and affordable) brands like Everlane and J.Crew on the regular. But that doesn't mean her wardrobe is without royal influence: It turns out her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton (who also has a penchant for a good high-low outfit), has been offering Markle tips for how to dress like a royal.