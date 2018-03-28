Kate Middleton Is Giving Meghan Markle Fashion Advice

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry, we’ve watched former Suits actress Meghan Markle blossom. And honestly, we’re here for it. We were worried when she shut down her blog that Markle’s charming personal style would go with it. But she’s actually leaned into it even more, wearing relatable (and affordable) brands like Everlane and J.Crew on the regular. But that doesn't mean her wardrobe is without royal influence: It turns out her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton (who also has a penchant for a good high-low outfit), has been offering Markle tips for how to dress like a royal.
Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Middleton is “advising Meghan about royal fashion, what protocol is expected, and how she may have to adapt in the future.” She's also offering some go-to designers. Royal expert Katie Nicholl says we can see the evidence of Middleton’s influence in some of Markle’s most recent public outings — specifically how different Markle appeared at the Invictus Games, sporting ripped jeans and flats, versus at the Commonwealth Day service. “It looks very much to me as if there is someone behind the scenes helping her to dress more royally,” Nicholl told ET. “She certainly seems to be opting for more conservative designers and really stepping up to the plate in terms of royal dressing and presenting herself as a future princess.”
Another way Markle is asserting herself royally is by consistently channeling Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. “Like Kate, expect Meghan to make the occasional nod to her husband’s fashion icon mother,” Entertainment Tonight reports. “Both Kate and Meghan will no doubt honor Princess Diana with designs that reflect her likes and style.” But what we want to know is when she’s going to pay tribute to Lady Di by wearing Virgil Abloh's latest Off-White collection. Now that’s the fashion tribute we all deserve.
