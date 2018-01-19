Meghan Markle’s Top Is A Subtle Nod To Her Future Father-In-Law

Like other female public figures around the globe, Meghan Markle has learned that her style is just as powerful a tool as her actions and words. Through her clothing, the former Suits actress has been known to celebrate her adopted home country of Canada and give subtle nods to her fiancee's late mother, Princess Diana, among other things. And on Thursday, when she and Prince Harry embarked on their second royal engagement of the year — a trip to Cardiff, Wales meant to “showcase Welsh culture and heritage” — Markle was photographed wearing an outfit with yet another hidden meaning: The slightly-off-the-shoulder plaid top she chose seemed to indirectly shout-out her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.
Advertisement
Markle toured Cardiff Castle (where she and Prince Harry took in musical performances and listened to poetry before visiting kids at a local community center) in a black Stella McCartney coat and a brown Theory jacket styled as a top. Theory shared a photo of Markle wearing (the now sold-out) piece on Instagram, and when commenters began requesting the brand make more, it responded, writing: “At the moment we are out of stock, but we do have another version, the Off-The-Shoulder Leather Jacket” for $1,295.
The plaid version Markle chose is significant, though, because this particular print is considered glen plaid, or the “Prince of Wales Check,” named after Edward VII. (Charles now holds the title of Prince of Wales). Kate Middleton has also been spotted wearing the pattern, and in 1988, Virgil Abloh’s muse Princess Diana wore it in an oversized blazer silhouette. Talk about keeping it in the family.
At this point, it appears Markle was just following tradition, though she styled the jacket very much in line with her personal style; she paired it with Hiut Denim skinny jeans, Tabitha Simmons velvet booties, and a black scarf — all is of which, at the time of publishing, are still available. Though you’d better get a move on if you're trying to cop any or all of the above. Because the the “Meghan Markle Effect” is very, very real.
Advertisement