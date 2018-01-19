Meghan Markle’s Top Is A Subtle Nod To Her Future Father-In-Law

Like other female public figures around the globe, Meghan Markle has learned that her style is just as powerful a tool as her actions and words. Through her clothing, the former Suits actress has been known to celebrate her adopted home country of Canada and give subtle nods to her fiancee's late mother, Princess Diana, among other things. And on Thursday, when she and Prince Harry embarked on their second royal engagement of the year — a trip to Cardiff, Wales meant to “showcase Welsh culture and heritage” — Markle was photographed wearing an outfit with yet another hidden meaning: The slightly-off-the-shoulder plaid top she chose seemed to indirectly shout-out her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.