The Gap Inc.-owned brand may have parted ways with creative director Marissa Webb in 2015, but its fashion credibility isn't floundering: It still counts on stylish faces like Olivia Palermo and Kevin Love as ambassadors, and holds onto its time slot on the official New York Fashion Week. Banana Republic's sales figures may have been rocky for some time, but the retailer is truly stepping up its game when it comes to forward-thinking garments, breaking from its sensible-staple mold. In fact, its summer '17 selection has plenty of major trends in the mix: high necklines, asymmetrical hems, silky slips, daring slits, and cold shoulders galore... and that's just the apparel. We were delightfully surprised when we found ourselves perusing its site randomly, pretty much continuously adding items to our carts (specially considering how the once-familiar landscape of our local malls continues change to ...and not in the best way).