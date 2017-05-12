Real talk: When was the last time you thought of swinging by Banana Republic to shop for anything other than one-off job interview getups? It's probably been a while since you've revisited the beloved mall staple, which likely served as your introduction to business-casual dressing. But if you're only browsing the retailer's buttoned-up garments (which it still does quite well, of course), you're seriously missing out on a treasure trove of pieces that strike that oh-so-delicate balance between on-trend and unexpected. Here's what we want to know: When did Banana Republic get so good (again)?