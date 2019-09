These Beloved Mall Stalwarts Are Closing A Lot Of Stores In 2017

While Payless’ closures are by and far the steepest of the entire list, the affordable footwear chain isn’t disappearing completely. Though it announced in January that it’d be laying off 2% of its employees, and closing nearly a quarter of its 4,400 stores, the plan is to apparently to instead open larger Payless Super Stores , with over 60 currently in operation and 60 more slated over the next four years. (As it’s gotten closer to bankruptcy, the chain has also dealt with protests from a number of its factories due to large unpaid debts.)