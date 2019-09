R.I.P., Bebe: The 2000s Mall Favorite Is Indeed Closing All Of Its Stores

Days are numbered for the purveyor of constrictive club wares and rhinestoned tees: The closures will be complete by the end of May, according to the filing. When reached for further information and confirmation about the impending closures, Bebe reps provided Refinery29 with a brief statement from last month explaining that the company and its board of directors was "exploring strategic alternatives" and that there was " no assurance that this process will result in any specific transaction." The chain's shares dropped 10% this morning as a result of the filing, per WWD . So, if you're vying for a farewell souvenir before the early-aughts hotspot bites the dust, you'll probably want to plot that mall trip ASAP.