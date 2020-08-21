Netflix just dropped the highly-anticipated teaser for The Crown season 4. And while we finally get a glimpse of Princess Diana, she's technically not the most jaw-dropping appearance. Rather, it's the pouftastic, iconic dress that she wore for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
The streaming platform gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the royal drama, and announced its premiere date of Sunday 15th November. The teaser also features Emma Corrin as the Princess of Wales and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
This will be the last season in which Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II before passing the torch to Imelda Staunton for The Crown's final two seasons. In the clip, a stern-looking Coleman is seen in full royal regalia riding a horse. “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” she says. We then catch glimpses of Prime Minister Thatcher, as well as Princess Diana, who we already see struggling with her position in the spotlight. The teaser ends with a dramatic shot of the icon's wedding dress as the monarch prepares for the marriage ceremony.
Joining Staunton in seasons 5 and 6 is Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Princess Diana. Due to delays in production, Netflix announced that the penultimate season won't air until 2022.
Watch the new teaser for The Crown season 4 below.