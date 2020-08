This will be the last season in which Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II before passing the torch to Imelda Staunton for The Crown's final two seasons. In the clip, a stern-looking Coleman is seen in full royal regalia riding a horse. “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” she says. We then catch glimpses of Prime Minister Thatcher, as well as Princess Diana , who we already see struggling with her position in the spotlight. The teaser ends with a dramatic shot of the icon's wedding dress as the monarch prepares for the marriage ceremony.