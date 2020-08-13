Meet The Crown’s New Prince Philip

Devotees of The Crown have their next Queen Elizabeth II, and now Netflix has announced that it has found its new Prince Philip: Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join the Crown cast for its final two seasons (5 and 6), and will star opposite Imelda Staunton, will play the queen (succeeding Olivia Colman), and Lesley Manville, who will play Princess Margaret (formerly Helena Bonham Carter).
Tony and Olivier award-winning Pryce follows Tobias Menzies (seasons 3 and 4) and Matt Smith (seasons 1 and 2), who have both portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh. You may recognise Pryce from HBO's Game Of Thrones, where he played the highly influential High Sparrow/High Septon, the religious leader during Queen Cersei's reign (if you weren't deep into GOT, just carry on). He also was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar earlier this year for his performance as Pope Francis in Netflix's The Two Popes. He's basically done a bit of everything — for all the movie buffs out there, he's also been a Bond villain.
Pryce has already been in proximity to members of the Crown family, as he acted in the 2018 show Height Of The Storm opposite Dame Eileen Atkins, who played Queen Mary in the Netflix series.
The Crown's fourth season, which tackles Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fraught marriage, is due to air later this year.