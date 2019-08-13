The Crown Announces Its Return Date With First Look At Olivia Colman As Queen

Clear your schedule and ready your watch list. Netflix has announced that The Crown's third season will premiere on 17th November, and has also dropped a sneak peek of its new star, Olivia Colman.
Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy in the historical drama series, which follows the rise of the Queen and her contemporaries starting in the 1940s. Season three picks up in 1964, which means it will likely cover things like Elizabeth's partnership with Prime Minister Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins), the Apollo 11 moon landing, the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean, and the birth of the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward. While we don't see any of that in the teaser, we are treated to a dramatic introduction to the succeeding actress. In the short video, Colman steps into frame in full royal garb and gives the camera the same withering look that earned her the Best Actress Oscar for her role as queen in The Favourite.
Advertisement
Colman isn't the only new face coming this season. Tobias Menzies takes the baton from Matt Smith in the role of Prince Phillip, with Helena Bonham Carter succeeding Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Josh O'Connor will play Prince Charles, Erin Doherty will be Princess Anne, and Emerald Fennell will take on the role of Camilla Parker-Bowles.
And if this season 3 buzz isn't enough The Crown has also started introducing season 4 cast members. Back in the spring, Netflix announced newcomer Emma Corrin has been cast in the highly-anticipated role of Princess Diana, with Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher. The wait for that, however, will be a bit longer, so let's just set our sights on 17th November.
Advertisement