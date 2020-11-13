Ahead of The Crown Season 4 premiere on Sunday, November 15, Emma Corrin, who is playing Princess Diana on the Netflix show, has been keeping busy. Between (virtual) red carpet premieres, guest appearances on late-night talk shows, and press events to promote the forthcoming season, Corrin has been stealing the hearts of fans of the series and Diana, alike, thanks to her grace and charm — qualities that made her the perfect fit to play the "people’s princess." Her style, with more than a few nods to the Princess of Wales, too, has many singing her praises.
Despite many of the press events for The Crown being canceled or moved online due to the pandemic, Corrin made a point of showing off some Diana-level fashion moments leading up to the premiere. Back in July, the 24-year-old, who has previously starred in a U.K. series called Grantchester, appeared on an episode of Graham Norton, a popular talk show in the U.K. While there, she and her co-star Josh O’Connor (who plays Prince Charles) discussed getting into their respective characters. For the appearance, she wore a stunning Richard Quinn dress with enormous puff sleeves, not unlike the ones featured on the gown Diana wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981.
Months later, on Thursday, at the show’s virtual premiere, Corrin sported a custom tartan co-ord. The look, which included a ruffled blouse and matching leggings, was reminiscent of many plaid ensembles Diana wore over the years. At another pre-premiere press event, for Netflix UK & Ireland, Corrin chose a collared, yellow frock to play popular British pub game Fives with co-star Olivia Colman. Statement collars and the color yellow were prominent sartorial fixtures in Diana’s wardrobe — made more modern with Corrin's addition of the lug-soled, knee-high boots.
Ahead, check out all of Corrin’s Princess Diana-inspired looks so far.