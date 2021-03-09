Prince Harry’s “Unconscious Bias” Comment Was Jarring — Here’s Why

It also made me think of all the times I had received messages in the past from white men on dating apps, who called me "chocolate" or "caramel baby", one even going so far as to call me his "favorite n****r". Let me be clear: I'm not saying Harry is like them. I'm saying that his being some kind of spokesperson for all that's woke is difficult for me. Clearly, from his comment about realizing what it's like having stood in Meghan's shoes, Harry would get it now. He'd understand how I feel to think back to white men who've told me they've never dated a Black person before and wondered how dark our genitals were compared to our white counterparts. Those men seemed to me as if they were hoping to "experience Blackness", that their proximity to it could prove their wokeness.