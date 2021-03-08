In the exhaustive analysis of the Oprah/Meghan/Harry interview that is sure to come in the following weeks, I would bet that we’re going to hear about Markle’s plights as they relate to All Black Women. Some of those connections will be a stretch. Some of them will rest on a tired surface-level “representation matters” refrain (one that Markle herself reinforced when she talked about visiting little girls in the Commonwealth) that does not apply when the representation is in a collective that literally colonized a bunch of Black countries. For dark-skinned Black women, the Meghan Markle discourse may even be eye-roll inducing because, no, Markle’s experience with racism by the UK tabloids and by members of the royal staff and family are not the same as the reality of all Black women, who exist without her power, privilege and light skin. But Markle’s experience, as she told Oprah, just reinforces the notion that the imperialism of the British royalty is strong and unafraid to invoke pain and suffering on people of color, specifically Black people, and specifically dark-skinned Black people, around the world as they see fit. Markle’s experience is not the same as so many Black women who don’t have to imagine what would have happened if she were darker because we live in that truth every day. But the specifics of her story are still all-too familiar.

