The One Thing I Watched That Made 2020 Slightly Better

Why waste time dwelling on what will soon be the past? Instead, the Refinery29 entertainment team has cobbled together what’s left of our optimism (currently in shorter supply than the polar ice caps will be if we don’t address climate change ASAP ) to bring you this list. It’s an important one, because the things on it provided the briefest of respite as we plodded through [gestures so broadly they can see it from space] all of this. These are the things we bonded over during meetings on Zoom; the shows and movies we recommended to anyone who asked, “Please, give me something to pass the time until there’s a vaccine//the star of The Celebrity Apprentice is no longer playing president in the Oval Office.”