Well, we did it, friends. We reached the zenith, the apex, the culmination, the big bang at the end of awards show season (not to be confused with other seasons in a celebrity’s existence, including pilot and festival). It’s finally time for the Academy Awards. Golden Oscars will be distributed, and then we can all head on home until it’s time to go through this hoopla again next year.
Many celebs who’ll be in attendance at this year’s ceremony aren’t making their maiden voyage down the red carpet. That’s why we’re throwing it back to the first time some of your favorite stars donned their best and headed to the Academy Awards. Then, you can see just how much they’ve changed over the years.
Also, just a note, we are counting the Science and Technical Awards show that’s held before the main event in February or March, in addition to the Governors Awards in November. As long as they’re accolades bestowed by the Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) — which handles this whole shebang — the event counts for the purposes of this slideshow. Mostly because this way, you get to see Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams coupled up at the 2006 Science and Technical Awards Ceremony. Trust us, it’s worth it. (Recommended viewing after this slideshow: The Notebook.)
So, before we all settle in to watch Hollywood reward itself for another year let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how he and other megastars looked the very first time they appeared at Hollywood’s biggest night.