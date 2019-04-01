For the longest time, winter has been coming. It's been coming for over a year, in fact. Sure, it got cold from roughly November to mid-March, but that wasn't actually winter. For it to be winter, Game of Thrones must be airing. And, now that we're actually moving into the milder temperatures of spring in the real world, HBO is freezing us back into ice. Get your taxes done early, because the final season of the dragon-filled epic bows on April 14.
There are other things happening in April, too. The suspenseful, sexy, cat-and-mouse game of Killing Eve returns for season 2. Marsai Martin shows off her executive producer chops in Little (celebrate the film on social media using the hashtag #Ladies4Little). Michelle Williams returns to the small screen as the iconic Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. Grab your bowler hat and pop those three fingers up, because it's about to get Fosse in here.
Cast your spell for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 and more of the Refinery29 entertainment team's picks for what to watch and read in April.