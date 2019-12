The world we actually live in often falls behind the world that Hollywood projects onto our screens. The appetite for cultural change — whether via conversations about race, gender, politics, or...orgasms — may thrive in entertainment, but it, in fact, stalls in real life when faced with barriers like bias, warring legislators, and Matt Damon trying to talk about #MeToo. It is on-screen where women for more than a century have tended to live more freely, as they desire, and the real world is left to keep pace. Something Good — Negro Kiss, released in 1898, was the first film to portray a Black couple kissing, while Loving v. Virginia , which struck down statutes banning interracial marriage, was decided by the Supreme Court in 1967. And while But I’m a Cheerleader satirized conversion therapy in 1999, the first state didn't actually ban it until 2013. The truth is that most significant moments of social progress have come after Hollywood shone a light on the issue itself.