Jill Soloway took home her first Emmy Award Sunday night, for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series — and she used the opportunity to give a truly impassioned speech. We're not even going to try and tell you about it; it's that good and worth reading in full. We've got the whole thing, as said by Soloway, below.People ask me if it's hard to be a director and I tell them no: Life is very hard. Being a good partner, being a good mother, being a good person, is hard. Being a director is so [fucking] easy! I get to just make my dreams come true. It's a privilege, and it also creates privilege when you take women, people of color, trans people, queer people, and you put them at the center of the story — the subjects, instead of the objects. You change the world we found out. We found out!So I want to to thank you, my sweet Jeff Besos, because you changed the world. You invited me to do this thing that these people call television — but I call a revolution. I always wanted to be part of a movement: the civil rights movement, the feminist movement.