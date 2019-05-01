It’s heating up everywhere, but please don’t think about crawling out of your winter hidey-hole. As a wise man once sang, “Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” He was definitely talking about you clutching a pillow on your couch while watching new Netflix offering The Society. Okay, that doesn't totally make sense, but just trust us when we say: May is huge for entertainment.
If you’re someone who likes to go outside (and by outside, we mean straight back inside a dark theater), head to the movies! Taron Egerton and Golden Globe-certified dreamboat Richard Madden star in Rocketman, Elton John’s long-coming biopic. Octavia Spencer scares the bejeezus out of everyone in Ma. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart is Lady Bird meets Superbad. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up for a gender-flipped version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels called The Hustle. Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi will make you melt into a puddle to the dulcet tunes of “Crimson and Clover” in The Sun Is Also a Star.
Then, there’s television! Vida returns for a second season on Starz. Fleabag season 2 hits Amazon, and you’ll wonder if you want to have sex with a priest. HBO wants to bring you down by reliving the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster. What better way to ease off of Game of Thrones ending forever than watching a human-made catastrophe? And we’re not talking about Jon Snow’s terribly executed battle plan against the Night King. Hey-oh!
Ahead, get all of the Refinery29 entertainment team’s top picks for May.