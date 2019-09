If you’re someone who likes to go outside (and by outside, we mean straight back inside a dark theater), head to the movies! Taron Egerton and Golden Globe-certified dreamboat Richard Madden star in Rocketman, Elton John’s long-coming biopic. Octavia Spencer scares the bejeezus out of everyone in Ma. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart is Lady Bird meets Superbad. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up for a gender-flipped version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels called The Hustle. Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi will make you melt into a puddle to the dulcet tunes of “Crimson and Clover” in The Sun Is Also a Star.