If you happen to live in the more equatorially adjacent parts of the world, the arrival of March probably means no major change in your life, save for writing a three on your checks instead of a two. Just kidding — no one uses checks anymore! Everyone’s all about that Venmo and electronic payment life.
For those of us who reside in more northern regions of Earth that are prone to actual fluctuations in seasons, March means starting to poke our heads out of their winter hidey-hole. “Dare we venture outside?” the former mole people ask.
To which we say: No. Never. Your couch is still right there, warmed and grooved from months of use. And there’s more TV than ever dropping this month, so get back to horizontal position this instant! You’ve got months ahead of you to go outside and soak up the sun.
Even if you do feel the need to venture outside, you should only go as far as your local cinema. From Captain Marvel to Five Feet Apart, March movies are here to make you cheer for woman superheroes and weep over Cole Sprouse as a manic pixie dream boy with cystic fibrosis.
Ahead, find the Refinery29 entertainment team’s picks for what to watch this month. They’re guaranteed to make you feel things.