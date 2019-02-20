Everything Coming To Netflix In March

Don't be deceived — March may not have the same snowy connotations as January and February, but it's still very much winter. In fact, its closeness to spring makes the cold weather even more disheartening, so what better way to cure your blues than some fresh new titles on Netflix? The streaming services knows your days of frolicking outside are still far away, so here are some treats to tide you over.
It seems more and more Netflix is welcoming its own titles rather than the movies we know and love and miss, but luckily there's a balance this month of fresh new content and the nostalgic favorites we didn't even realize we missed. For instance, Stuart Little is coming to remind you of your childhood, and The Notebook for when you want to reminisce on your overdramatic teen years. Other favorites include How To Get Away With Murder and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist.
But mostly, this month Netflix wants to make you laugh, be it with classic comedies like Wet Hot American Summer, or brand new stand-up specials featuring some of 2019's hottest comics. Amy Schumer is back with her own hour, and from across the pond, Jimmy Carr is introducing us to some of his best bits. There's also more of the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Santa Clarita Diet, and Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series.
Other big ones like the new seasons of Queer Eye, Terrace House, and Arrested Development are also on the docket. Check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix ahead!