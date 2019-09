What's In Kosher Recipe Influencer Chanie Apfelbaum's Cart?

Chanie Apfelbaum, known on Instagram as @ busyinbrooklyn (which over 58,000 people follow to see what delicacies she’s cooking and what her family is up to), was born and raised in a kosher home in Brooklyn. According to Apfelbaum, the traditional Jewish foods she grew up eating, such as gefilte fish, stuffed cabbage, and matzah ball soup, are the inspiration for the dishes she creates. By putting creative twists on old-time cuisine like latkes (she makes them out of sushi rice ) Apfelbaum is on a mission to “prove that kosher fare is anything but old-fashioned.” Apfelbaum shares her tricks for navigating the kosher kitchen, which entails much more than simply abstaining from pork and shellfish: how to work with the restriction of mixing milk and meat, where to find the best kosher-certified products, and how to purchase and prepare kosher meat and poultry. Her dishes not only look delicious, they’re everything you could want out of a foodie follow. She documents everything on her Busy In Brooklyn blog as well.