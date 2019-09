Kylie Jenner & Rob Kardashian Are Reportedly Suing Blac Chyna

If this date is correct, this altercation occurred only days before Kardashian and Chyna had a very public breakup on social media . On December 17, Blac Chyna's Instagram account began sharing posts, supposedly from a hacker, that claimed Chyna had a plan to trademark the Kardashian name and leave Rob, who was then her fiancé. The hacker released screenshots of conversations between Chyna and her lawyer in which they discuss her plans to trademark the Kardashian name without permission from Kris Jenner. People reported that the time that representation for the reality star confirmed that the screenshots were authentic.