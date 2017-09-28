Kylie Jenner & Rob Kardashian Are Reportedly Suing Blac Chyna

The never ending (seriously, why won't it end?) saga of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues. Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Blac Chyna, alleging that she used the family for financial gain, according to legal papers obtained by The Blast. The 30-year-old claims his ex-fiancé tried to strangle him using an iPhone cord. Jenner's name is on the lawsuit because she owns the home where the iPhone altercation took place. According to People, the siblings are suing for battery, assault, and vandalism.
The suit focuses on the altercation between Kardashian and Chyna, which supposedly occurred on December 14, 2016. During the incident, the documents claims an intoxicated Chyna "physically assaulted" Kardashian. In addition, she toyed with her fiancé's gun in a way that seemed threatening, playing with it "carelessly" and "unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on." Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both Kardashian and Jenner.
Advertisement
If this date is correct, this altercation occurred only days before Kardashian and Chyna had a very public breakup on social media. On December 17, Blac Chyna's Instagram account began sharing posts, supposedly from a hacker, that claimed Chyna had a plan to trademark the Kardashian name and leave Rob, who was then her fiancé. The hacker released screenshots of conversations between Chyna and her lawyer in which they discuss her plans to trademark the Kardashian name without permission from Kris Jenner. People reported that the time that representation for the reality star confirmed that the screenshots were authentic.
Shortly after the hack, Kardashian took to Instagram to lament.
"I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Didn't know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before."
This new lawsuit adds some clarity that pretty bizarre incident, which unfolded almost entirely on Instagram and Snapchat. The documents claim that Jenner and Kardashian suffered "several months of injuries." They also allege that Chyna's relationship with Kardashian was a "deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gain."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Chyna. We will update this post if and when we receive a response.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement