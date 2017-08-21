When we last left Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, they were just coming off of a huge public argument after Kardashian posted explicit photos of her. Chyna lawyered up and was in the process of filing restraining orders against Kardashian. There were also talks of custody battles. But since then, the fire has died down and it has us wondering how the couple is doing.
Recently, People reported that the couple was headed to court to fight for custody of their 9-month-old daughter, Dream. However, Lisa Bloom, Blac Chyna's lawyer, told Page Six a different story.
“No, we did not go to court over a custody dispute,” Bloom told Page Six. “That is false. Chyna and Rob are peacefully co-parenting baby Dream, as they have been since her birth.”
We're glad that these two could put aside their differences and do what's best for baby Dream, but it can't be easy with a restraining order. Bloom included the fact that she and Chyna still have hearings to attend to extend the restraining order against Kardashian. Chyna currently has a temporary restraining order against the reality TV star. On September 18, she will be seeking a permanent one.
“I believe we will have a second court victory on that day and obtain permanent restraining orders against Rob," Bloom continued, "who has yet to take responsibility for his illegal, shameful behavior toward the mother of his child.”
Bloom finds Kardashian's social media attack on Chyna to be a modern "form of domestic abuse." For that reason, she is confident Chyna will get the justice she seeks.
It looks like these two won't be returning to their reality TV show Rob And Chyna or even near one another for a long time. Still, it's good to see that they're both taking steps to make a happy life for their daughter and themselves.
