Kylie Jenner & Rob Kardashian Are Reportedly Suing Blac Chyna

The suit focuses on the altercation between Kardashian and Chyna, which supposedly occurred on 14th December 2016. During the incident, the documents claims an intoxicated Chyna "physically assaulted" Kardashian. In addition, she toyed with her fiancé's gun in a way that seemed threatening, playing with it "carelessly" and "unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on." Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both Kardashian and Jenner.