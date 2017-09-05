Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, and brought along her new boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. The couple made their official debut at the festival where they premiered their new movie, Mother!, and from the photos it's clear that Lawrence only has eyes for him.
Lawrence and Aronofsky might not have stood next to one another while on the red carpet, but they always seemed to be in each other's eye-line. We get it, the couple, who met on the set of the horror movie co-starring Javier Bardem, didn't want to make the film's debut about their red carpet debut, but the 27-year-old actress and the 48-year-old director who was once married to Rachel Weisz couldn't help themselves.
Not even Michelle Pfeiffer and her fabulous black and gold gown could distract these two from one another.
Neither Lawrence and Aronofsky have said much about their new movie, which was so scary to film it forced Lawrence into her "Kardashian tent," which meant she was Keeping Up The Kardashians more often than not when she wasn't on-set in hopes of staying sane. (Lawrence's love of reality TV is something her boyfriend told Vogue he just doesn't get, BTW.) The couple, who once shared a lollipop, haven't been shy about gushing about one another.
Aronofsky raved about Lawrence's acting abilities, telling Vulture, "She really went there. The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again."
In Vogue's recent cover story on Lawrence, he went as far say, "I always compare her to Michael Jordan." In total J.Law fashion, she told the magazine, "I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that."
In that same Vogue interview, Lawrence said the two didn't start dating until filming was over, but "we had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me." Now, after a year of dating, it's clear, that energy is still there. In fact, it's damn magnetic.
