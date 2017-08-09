Darren Aronofsky Is Befuddled By Jennifer Lawrence's Love Of Reality TV

Jennifer Lawrence loves the Kardashians. Darren Aronofsky, a 48-year-old film director and Lawrence's boyfriend, doesn't get it.
"He just finds it so vastly disappointing," Lawrence admitted in the cover story interview for Vogue's September issue. The actress claimed that during production of Aronofsky's film Mother! she had a "Kardashian tent" — a space with gumballs, photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on loop — to soothe her.
When asked about said tent, Aronofsky answered that he "wasn't involved" with it.
"I was like, 'What are you talking about, 'the Kardashians?'" It seems Darren Aronofsky might not even know who the Kardashians are. (Sir, they're only the closest thing America has to a royal family.)
The Vogue interview is the first time Lawrence has directly addressed her relationship with the Black Swan director. Their couplehood has been all but confirmed by paparazzi photos, but the two haven't spoken of it. Aronofsky directed her in Mother!, but the 26-year-old says they didn't start dating until after filming wrapped.
"We had energy," Lawrence explained. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me." They've been dating for almost a year. She added that she's never "confused" by their year-long relationship and that Aronofsky may be an Ivy League guy, but he's not a condescending snob.
"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” Lawrence said. "He's not like that."
Despite their diverging opinions on reality television, the two have a lot of praise for one another.
Aronofsky told the profile's author Jason Gay that Lawrence has a "raw, natural talent."
"I always compare her to Michael Jordan," he explained.
Lawrence, for her part, said that in the past year she'd gotten to know Aronofsky as a person — she lost sight of the fact that he's a director. "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is," she said. "For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human."
Read the full profile on Vogue.com or in the September issue of Vogue.
