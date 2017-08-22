Acting in a movie that your boyfriend is directing can be weird for some couples. But Darren Aronofsky, director of Mother! has nothing but good things to say about Jennifer Lawrence's acting process.
Mother! is a sinister thriller where strangers come into a young couple's idyllic home and things take a turn for the worst. Aside from the mysterious trailer where blood drips down from the ceiling and hordes of people surround the house, the movie has been incredibly secretive about the plot. From what we've seen, it looks like J-Law has her work cut out for her as the story's central character.
Fans and Aronofsky alike haven't seen Lawrence in a movie like this before. The director admitted to Vulture that he was initially concerned about where she would take the character.
"During the rehearsals, she was very, very relaxed," he recalled. "She was present, but never really pushed herself. It wasn’t appropriate for me to push that, even though I wasn’t sure how she was going to do it. And I really didn’t get to know the character until we started shooting, and she showed up.”
"She really went there," Aronofsky continued. "The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again."
Lawrence went so far that she threw a rib out, according to the Black Swan director. He explains that the way Mother! is shot, the camera is always on or around Lawrence. That means she really has to perform every single time. And according to Aronofsky, she really delivers.
If the girl can impress a whole team of professionals, audience members are in for a ride. We'll get to see Lawrence and her co-stars Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris when Mother! comes out on September 15.
