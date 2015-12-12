30 Celebs Who Rocked Brown Lipstick WAY Before Kylie

The brown lipstick trend is picking up steam — and we have a feeling it's going to keep on chugging through 2016. Though the latest iteration is much-improved compared to when the trend started, we want to give credit where credit is due. And no, it's not to Kylie Jenner.
Once upon a time, before Lip Kit fever, in an era known as the '90s, brown lipstick was pretty much a requirement for leaving the house. In the age of pencil-thin brows, Friends, and all things grunge, every makeup bag was equipped with an arsenal of moody shades (Chanel Vamp, anyone?). Every red carpet was a sea of chocolate lips. They came in a variety of hues, from cinnamon to mocha, and textures from matte to super glossy.
Though some shades were more wearable than others, brown lipstick is a trend we’re excited to revisit (let's just be sure to leave the over-plucking thing in the past though, okay?). But first, let's take a little look back at where the whole thing started.
Once upon a time, before Lip Kit fever, in an era known as the '90s, brown lipstick was pretty much a requirement for leaving the house. In the age of pencil-thin brows, Friends, and all things grunge, every makeup bag was equipped with an arsenal of moody shades (Chanel Vamp, anyone?). Every red carpet was a sea of chocolate lips. They came in a variety of hues, from cinnamon to mocha, and textures from matte to super glossy.
Though some shades were more wearable than others, brown lipstick is a trend we’re excited to revisit (let's just be sure to leave the over-plucking thing in the past though, okay?). But first, let's take a little look back at where the whole thing started.
Advertisement
2 of 31
Drew Barrymore
When you think of the ultimate '90s flower child, images of Drew Barrymore with blonde baby bangs and daisies in her hair probably come to mind. But we think this black-hair-and-mocha-lip moment really better captures the essence of the era, no?
When you think of the ultimate '90s flower child, images of Drew Barrymore with blonde baby bangs and daisies in her hair probably come to mind. But we think this black-hair-and-mocha-lip moment really better captures the essence of the era, no?
Advertisement
4 of 31
Claire Danes
We've all heard the rumors that Claire Danes was the reason we never got a second season of the '90s pop-culture phenomenon that is My So-Called Life (tear). But seeing her all cute-like in that reddish-brown lip makes us forgive her — that and, well, Homeland.
We've all heard the rumors that Claire Danes was the reason we never got a second season of the '90s pop-culture phenomenon that is My So-Called Life (tear). But seeing her all cute-like in that reddish-brown lip makes us forgive her — that and, well, Homeland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
15 of 31
Janet Jackson
Whether she was posing fresh-faced and topless (for her Janet album) or turtlenecked with shiny brown lips and major extensions, Janet Jackson was the '90s epitome of cool. Just check out her "That's The Way Love Goes" video if you need proof.
Whether she was posing fresh-faced and topless (for her Janet album) or turtlenecked with shiny brown lips and major extensions, Janet Jackson was the '90s epitome of cool. Just check out her "That's The Way Love Goes" video if you need proof.
Advertisement
19 of 31
Mariah Carey
She was the top-selling female recording artist of the '90s, and she knew a thing or two about how to rock a tricky lip color — then and now.
She was the top-selling female recording artist of the '90s, and she knew a thing or two about how to rock a tricky lip color — then and now.
Advertisement
25 of 31
Victoria Beckham
Like many of the things Victoria Beckham did in the '90s (spray tans, matching leather outfits with her husband David, the Spice Girls) the frosted-brown-lip trend is not something we see current Posh ever revisiting.
Like many of the things Victoria Beckham did in the '90s (spray tans, matching leather outfits with her husband David, the Spice Girls) the frosted-brown-lip trend is not something we see current Posh ever revisiting.
Advertisement
28 of 31
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
This '90s queen starred in Saved By The Bell and 90210, two of the most iconic shows of the decade. Here, in her Beverly Hills period, Tiffani Amber Thiessen (she may have dropped the Amber, but we're keeping it in for nostalgia's sake) rocks a shade of brown we think Kylie would totally go for.
This '90s queen starred in Saved By The Bell and 90210, two of the most iconic shows of the decade. Here, in her Beverly Hills period, Tiffani Amber Thiessen (she may have dropped the Amber, but we're keeping it in for nostalgia's sake) rocks a shade of brown we think Kylie would totally go for.
30 of 31
Penelope Cruz
The key to pulling off this tricky color (as the Spanish actress does so well circa 1999), is finding a shade that works for your skin tone.
So, enough reminiscing: Let us help you find your perfect match to wear right here, right now.
The key to pulling off this tricky color (as the Spanish actress does so well circa 1999), is finding a shade that works for your skin tone.
So, enough reminiscing: Let us help you find your perfect match to wear right here, right now.
31 of 31
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement