30 Celebs Who Rocked Brown Lipstick WAY Before Kylie

The brown lipstick trend is picking up steam — and we have a feeling it's going to keep on chugging through 2016. Though the latest iteration is much-improved compared to when the trend started, we want to give credit where credit is due. And no, it's not to Kylie Jenner.
Once upon a time, before Lip Kit fever, in an era known as the '90s, brown lipstick was pretty much a requirement for leaving the house. In the age of pencil-thin brows, Friends, and all things grunge, every makeup bag was equipped with an arsenal of moody shades (Chanel Vamp, anyone?). Every red carpet was a sea of chocolate lips. They came in a variety of hues, from cinnamon to mocha, and textures from matte to super glossy.
Though some shades were more wearable than others, brown lipstick is a trend we’re excited to revisit (let's just be sure to leave the over-plucking thing in the past though, okay?). But first, let's take a little look back at where the whole thing started.
Once upon a time, before Lip Kit fever, in an era known as the '90s, brown lipstick was pretty much a requirement for leaving the house. In the age of pencil-thin brows, Friends, and all things grunge, every makeup bag was equipped with an arsenal of moody shades (Chanel Vamp, anyone?). Every red carpet was a sea of chocolate lips. They came in a variety of hues, from cinnamon to mocha, and textures from matte to super glossy.
Though some shades were more wearable than others, brown lipstick is a trend we’re excited to revisit (let's just be sure to leave the over-plucking thing in the past though, okay?). But first, let's take a little look back at where the whole thing started.