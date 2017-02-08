This $5 French Body Wash Will Instantly Upgrade Your Morning Routine

When it comes to relaxing beauty routines, lathering up in your bath (or shower — because some of us aren’t so lucky) comes in first place. And finding a body wash to cuddle up with under the water isn’t too hard a task to take on. But if you’re on a budget and trying to indulge, decompress, and mentally go somewhere that’s not your studio apartment, then there’s only one option: Le Petit Marseillais. The best-selling French body care line checks all the boxes. To wit: The scents are downright intoxicating, the bottles are large enough to last months, and the price is hard to beat: $4.99. The cream of the crop is, hands down, the Cotton Milk and Poppy Extra Gentle formula. Why? It's loaded with rich lipids that soothe skin, while the poppy delivers a sweet fragrance that lingers on skin all day long. Even better, skin is left feeling like you just massaged a bucket of body butter over every last inch. Finding yourself in Paris in a clawfoot bathtub, eating copious amounts of pastries, and guzzling an aged Bordeaux is a bucket list item for most, but sudsing up with the this stuff is the next best thing. Le Petit Marseillais Cotton Milk & Poppy Extra Gentle Shower Crème Body Wash, $4.99, available at Walgreens.
