Everything That Happened When I Came Off The Pill After 6 Years

My first 'real' period came exactly one month after I stopped taking the pill and it was much heavier than any period I’ve ever had. I also struggled with period pains almost the entire time I was on my period, which lasted around five days. This experience has been pretty consistent in the three periods I’ve had since coming off the pill. According to Dr Welsh, my periods might be heavy and painful because I’ve just come off the pill and my body is readjusting, or this might simply be what my natural cycle is like now. Most people’s cycles change as they get older, so there’s a high likelihood that mine changed while I was on the pill.