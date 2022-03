It’s ovulation time, baby! Stage three is when your sex drive is at its peak but your body is also working overtime to keep up with all the hormonal changes. Like many women, this is when my skin starts to act up, getting oilier and breaking out. Now, thanks to FEWE, I know this is because of dropping oestrogen levels and rising progesterone, prompting excess oil production and clogged pores. At this point in my cycle I reach for the brand’s Seeking Clarity Serum, £20 , hoping its mixture of provitamin B and CBD will keep my pores clear and oiliness at bay. Honestly? It’s too soon to say whether this had any hand in my improved skin this month; I feel like I need another cycle to confirm. But my skin is a lot clearer than usual. I tend to break out around my chin and have a small cluster of whiteheads around my nose but this month there's just the one spot hanging around. I therefore deem this phase — and serum — a success.