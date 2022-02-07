Scaring & Shaming Women About Fertility Isn’t Helping Anyone

My own life could never be entirely representative given that most of my peers are university-educated and in professional jobs but this tracks with the situations of most of my close friends. I’m 33 years old and only three of my close friends and acquaintances (a circle of roughly 30 people) have started families. One of them was given the deposit for a house at a young age, and the other two’s first pregnancies (though welcome) were unplanned. The others are not necessarily childless because they don’t want children. Like Lola they have been studying, establishing their careers and, crucially, saving enough money to get themselves to a financially stable position.