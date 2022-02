Scaring & Shaming Women About Fertility Isn’t Helping Anyone

As soon as the new ONS data was published, the usual fertility scaremongering ensued: Don’t leave it too late, ladies. Can you not hear the ominous tick-tock of their biological clocks ? Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Nick Robinson put his foot in his mouth, asking if women were delaying motherhood because they wanted "more fun before becoming a mum". There were echoes of last autumn, when it was reported that students at the single-sex Cambridge University college Murray Edwards would be given "fertility seminars" because they run the risk of being "childless" if they "forget" to have a baby and leave motherhood "too late". And there were parallels with the pope’s ill-advised comments following his decision to weigh in on the topic earlier this year: he said that people today were choosing pets over babies, which is "selfish" and "diminishes" humanity.